"The Late Late Show" host James Corden changing popular segment following backlash

TV host James Corden says he'll be changing up a popular segment on his "The Late Late Show" following backlash.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern on Stern's show "Howard 101," Corden said he would adjust the "Spill Your Guts" segment following a Change.org petition calling the bit to be removed.

In the piece, celebrity guests are forced to choose between answering a tricky question or eating unique foods, including fertilized eggs and chicken feet.

The petition, which garnered more than 45,000 signatures, called the segment offensive and insensitive because the foods used are "regularly eaten by Asian people."

Corden said in his interview with Howard that he would no longer include those foods in the segment.

He added that the show ”is a show about joy and light and love," and they "don’t want to make a show to upset anybody."