From Obama's 'Hope' to Harris' 'Forward': Artist behind the posters joins Scripps News

Whether you supported former President Barack Obama or not, it was hard to ignore the iconic "Hope" poster that went viral during his 2008 campaign for the White House.

Now, the artist behind that artwork has created a new piece for Vice President Kamala Harris titled "Forward."

Shepard Fairey joined Scripps News to share what it was like to see his first piece become the centerpiece of a political movement and what inspired him to make another poster representing Harris' 2024 presidential campaign.

"Almost immediately after the torch was passed, I felt that it was an important time to help coalesce the energy behind her campaign because she, you know, she is a very experienced politician," Fairey told Scripps News. "She was the logical successor and anything that would help to propel her and to, you know, give people something hopeful, that was the idea. You know hope is a very, very important emotion and looking forward rather than looking backward. I really believe in Harris' policy decisions and her character, but of course something that just leads people into the idea of the possibility for the future with warmth, dignity, and vision, was my goal."

