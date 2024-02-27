Oscars 2024: Your viewing guide to the 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 10 on ABC Action News.

Anticipation is building as we all wait to watch and find out who will win the night's biggest awards.

Here is everything you need to know so far about Oscars night.

When to watch

The 96th Academy Awards telecast starts a little earlier this year at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC Action News and will run until 10:30 p.m. A 30-minute pre-show will air at 6:30 p.m.

Immediately following the Oscars, ABC will air an original episode of the comedy series "Abbott Elementary." You can catch ABC Action News after the show at 11 p.m.

Who are this year's big nominees?

"Oppenheimer" leads with 13 nominations. "Poor Things" came in close second with 11, and "Killers of the Flower Moon" followed in third with 10.

Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer"), Bradley Cooper ("Maestro"), Colman Domingo ("Rustin"), Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"), and Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction") are up for one of the night's top acting awards- best actor.

Annette Bening ("Nyad"), Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall"), Carey Mulligan ("Maestro"), and Emma Stone ("Poor Things") have also been nominated for one of the night's top acting awards- best actress.

Lily Gladstone grabbed her first nomination this year, making history as the first Native American actress to receive an Academy nod. America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, Sterling K. Brown, Jeffrey Wright, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Sandra Hüller are also first-time nominees in their respective acting categories.

Who is hosting this year?

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting this year's show for the fourth time. Molly McNeary will return as an executive producer for the second time.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said.

Impress your friends: Oscars fun facts