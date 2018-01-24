Elton John expected to announce he will quit touring

Fair
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Sir Elton John speaks onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Sir Elton John is set to make an announcement on Wednesday, the BBC reported.
The contents of the announcement are unclear. BBC reported the 70-year-old musician is expected to "reveal a new venture" for after his Las Vegas residency concludes in May.
The Mirror, meanwhile, reported the artist is expected to announce his final world tour.
Representatives declined to confirm the report, according to BBC.
The announcement is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to The Mirror.
A wrinkle in time. Past meets present.
A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ— Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018
