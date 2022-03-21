Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee announces retirement after one last album and tour

Daddy Yankee
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee speaks during a panel at Billboard Latin Music Week, in Miami Beach, Fla, on Sept. 22, 2021. The Reggaeton superstar joined the Cangrejeros de Santurce baseball team from Puerto Rico as an investor and part-owner, it was announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Daddy Yankee
Posted at 8:27 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 08:27:51-04

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement after one last album and tour.

"Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," he said in a statement. "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album "Legendaddy". I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album."

The final album will drop Thursday at 8 p.m. You can preorder it HERE.

Daddy Yankee is widely credited with bringing reggaeton into the mainstream with his hit song 'Gasolina' that debuted in 2004.

The 45-year-old has seven Billboard Music Awards (the most for any Latino artist) and holds multiple records on the Billboard charts. He was also honored with the Icon Award by the Latin American Music Awards, the Industry Leader Award from the Latin Billboard Awards and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Lo Nuestro Awards.

Daddy Yankee's final tour, 'La Última Vuelta,' is an international tour but makes three stops in Florida. You can see him in Orlando on August 26, Miami on August 27 or Fort Myers on August 28. Tickets go on sale March 30.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!