Reba McEntire is the first woman to play KFC's Colonel Sanders

1:08 PM, Jan 26, 2018
As if Reba McEntire didn't have enough on her ... um, plate.

It turns out the country music Hall of Famer has a new gig as the first woman to play KFC's iconic spokes-character Col. Sanders.

KFC made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

 

 

"Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken," read a tweet accompanying a minute-long video in which Reba, on stage at a honky tonk, plays a singing Colonel.

"I'm Col. Sanders, well, same as always. Absolutely nothing's changed," she sings. "Oh please ignore a likeness to famous country singers. I'm definitely not a woman."

The "Colonel" tosses her hat into the crowd where it lands on the head of McEntire herself, in regular attire, sitting at a table.

 

 

The spot is part of KFC's campaign for a new chicken flavor: Smokey Mountain BBQ.

 