Rapper Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' sell out in under a minute

Lil Nas X's newest collaboration with a Brooklyn-based streetwear company has some people, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, freaking out.

The rapper, best known for his family-friendly hit "Old Town Road," teamed up with MSCHF (pronounced Mischief) to modify existing Nike shoes: the Satan Shoes.

According to CNN, the kicks have a pentagram, an upside-down cross, and red ink and a drop of human blood, which came from Mschf members who donated it, were injected into the shoe's air bubble sole.

Only 666 of the controversial shoes went on sale for $1,018 and sold out in minutes on Monday, according to MSCHF's website.

According to NBC News, the shoes have drawn outrage.

Gov. Noem took to Twitter, blasting the shoe, which Lil Nas X replied, "Do your job."

The shoe's release coincides with the release of Lil Nas X's latest single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

In the music video, Lil Nas X is seduced out of what appears to be the Garden of Eden, falls into hell, and gives the devil a lap dance.

This isn't the first time MSCHF has toyed with religious imagery to sell shoes.

In 2019, the company used the same Nike sneaker, called the "Jesus Shoe." They modified it with a steel crucifix and injected it with "holy water" from the Jordan River.

According to CBS News, Nike filed a lawsuit Monday alleging MSCHF violated its trademark and damaged its brand.