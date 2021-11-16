Nike postpones release of its sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott

Nike is postponing the release of its sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," the shoe company said on their website.

According to NPR, Nike's decision comes a day after a nine-year-old boy died from his injuries after being trampled at the festival.

Ten people have now died, the New York Times reported.

CNN reported that the Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 Cactus Trails was slated to be released in December.

No announcement has been made on when they'll be released.