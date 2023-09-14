New NSYNC song previewed in trailer for 3rd Trolls movie — the band's first song together since 2002

After a surprising reunion at the VMAs on Tuesday night, the iconic boy band NSYNC dropped a teaser for a new song in a trailer for the upcoming "Trolls" movie — the first in more than 20 years.

The band reunited at the award show to present an award to Taylor Swift.

"I have your dolls, like are you doing something? What is going to happen now?" Swift asked NSYNC. "They're going to do something and I need to know what it is. You are pop personified so to receive this from you is too much."

The trailer previewing the new song, "Better Place," was released at midnight on Thursday. The full song will be released on September 29. A preview can be heard right now on TikTok.

Fans of the iconic band have taken to social media to express their shock and excitement about the new song. The band's last song together was released in 2002.