Netflix buys Kanye West documentary, reports say

A documentary project about Kanye West’s life and work, featuring more than 20 years of home videos and footage, is coming to Netflix, according to multiple reports.
The project is being led by two people who have directed two of West’s music videos in the past.
Billboard first reported the deal, says the price tag was $30 million, however other sources say that is not accurate.
Reports indicate the multi-part series will be available sometime in 2022.
At least one of the directors has been working with West since the 90s gathering behind-the-scenes footage that chronicled his rise to stardom.
West and Kim Kardashian announced earlier this year they were filing for divorce. The couple shares four children.