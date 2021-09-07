Seminole Hard Rock Casino seeking entries for Rising Tampa Battle of the Bands competition

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is looking for local bands wanting to take the stage for a shot at fame.

Online registration for Hard Rock Rising Tampa – Battle of the Bands opens on Tuesday, September 7.

The winner of the competition will get to perform at the 97X Next Big Thing Music Festival at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

Entrants will need to be at least 16 years of age and submit a completed Reverb Nation webpage with two original song uploads. All submissions must be completed by Friday, October 1.

A committee will review all entrees and determine three finalists. They will also choose four to six wildcards.

The finalists and wildcards will be announced on Monday, October 25.

Fans will then vote on the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's social media pages to determine the wildcard finalist.

The live Battle of the Bands competition will take place on Wednesday, November 17 at the casino.

Music industry professionals will serve as judges and determine a winner based on five categories: originality (30%), musicianship (20%), vocal ability (20%), stage presence (20%) and audience reaction (10%).

For full rules and how to enter the “Hard Rock Rising Tampa – Battle of the Bands” competition, click here.