'Meet Viktor Hargreeves': Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character to come out as transgender

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

That's how "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page announced the news Tuesday that his character from the "Netflix" series would be coming out as transgender in Season 3.

"Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here," the official Netflix account said in a retweet.

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

"WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR," the official "Umbrella Academy" Twitter account responded.

During the first two seasons of the show, Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves, Vanity Fair and CNN reported.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, saying his pronouns are he/they.