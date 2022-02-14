Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to AMALIE Arena in September

TAMPA, FL - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is coming to Tampa this September.

The Reality Check Tour, his first major tour in over four years, will make a stop at AMALIE Arena on September 15 at 7 p.m.

"I am hype as s*** to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I've been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!" said Hart.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $55.75, $65.75, $75.75, $85.75 and $146.75. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. For ticket information, click here.

Advanced parking passes are available at http://ParkWhiz.com. Visit http://amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will always maintain possession of their devices and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.