Kardashian, Barker wed in lavish Italian ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 23, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have married again.

Over the weekend, the couple held a lavish wedding at a castle in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by the reality tv star and drummer's friends and family.

TMZ reported that the castle was built in the Middle Ages and overlooked the Gulf of Portofino.

According to People Magazine, the bride wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana white corseted mini-dress. She wore a floor-length veil with a giant Virgin Mary on the side to finish her look.

Barker wore a black suit, which the Italian designers also made.

The ceremony comes after the couple had a so-called practice ceremony in April in Las Vegas and a private ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, last week, the Associated Press reported.

This marks the first marriage for Kardashian, who shares three children with former partner Scott Disick, and a third for Barker.

