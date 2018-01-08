Justin Timberlake announces 'Man of the Woods' tour dates

He's bringing more than sexy back, Justin Timberlake is hitting the road with new music.

Less than a week after his latest single "Filthy" debuted and less than a month before his Super Bowl Halftime show, Timberlake has announced he is returning to the stage for his "Man of the Woods" tour.

The "Man of the Woods" tour is named after his new album, set for release on February 2.

Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4.

The tour kicks off on March 13 in Toronto and will make stops in 27 cities, ending in Justin's hometown of Memphis on May 30.

Tickets go on sale for the general public as early as Tuesday, January 16 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information here. If you have an American Express card of if you're part of the Tennessee Kids Fan Club, you can get in on special presale tickets as early as January 10, 2018.

Tour Dates:

3/13/2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

3/27/2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

3/31/2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

4/8/2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

4/12/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

4/28/2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

5/2/2018 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

5/7/2018 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

5/15/2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

5/23/2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

5/27/2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.