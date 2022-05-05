Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard tells a Virginia jury that Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use.

She showed jurors pictures of a passed-out Depp she said she took in an effort to prove to him what happens when he drinks and testified that Depp kicked her to the floor of a private plane where nobody helped her.

While on the witness stand, she spoke about Depp becoming irate, even slapping her, during a plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014 because she was doing a kissing scene in a movie opposite actor James Franco.

She said Depp "hated James Franco."

Depp, who already testified about the incident, said he wasn't intoxicated before getting on the plane, adding that Heard was the one who initiated the conversation. It got to the point he had to hide in the bathroom.

But jurors heard a recording Heard made, in which Depp could be heard howling and babbling incoherently.

Jurors also saw texts Depp sent to his friend, fellow actor Paul Bettany, following the flight, in which he said he would “properly stop the booze thing” because the flight got "ugly."

Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

His lawyers say he was defamed.