Expecting Marvel reveals at Comic-Con 2018? Think again

SAN DIEGO — Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" has just hit theaters, igniting a new wave of excitement over the studio's next installment set for theaters next year.

But fans hoping to catch a glimpse of what's in store at San Diego Comic-Con International are out of luck.

Speaking with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced there will be no Hall H presence at the convention in 2018.

"We’re not going to Hall H this year. It will be an off year… which is what we did after Avengers 1 and what we’ve done every few years," Feige said. "There will be a tenth-anniversary presence at Comic-Con but [no Hall H panel.]"

Marvel has traditionally booked a Hall H slot on Saturday night of Comic-Con to make major announcements, tease upcoming movies, and deliver special experiences to fans. The panel routinely leads to fans waiting days to get inside the panel.

This is the first time Marvel will sit out of Hall H since 2015.

Marvel Studios will release the next Avengers film ("Avengers 4," for now) in May 2019, expected to pick up after the events of "Infinity War."

Between now and then, the studios will release "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (July 6, 2018) and "Captain Marvel" (March 9, 2019). A "Spider-Man" sequel is also set for 2019. But Feige says no new announcements are expected until after "Avengers 4."

Comic-Con International returns to San Diego July 19 through July 22.