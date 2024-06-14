Taylor Swift says her record-breaking Eras Tour will end in December

Swifties are going to have to shake it off when they hear their favorite pop star’s latest announcement.

Taylor Swift said her record-breaking Eras Tour will officially come to an end in December.

She delivered the news during her concert in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, as shown in a video on X.

“This has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life — this tour, these moments with you,” Swift said.

Thursday night marked a major milestone for Swift: her 100th show of The Eras Tour. Tay said that number really forced her to acknowledge — to herself and to fans — that the tour would be coming to a close in December.

“This tour has really become my entire life,” Swift said.

She said she spends her time off dreaming up mashups and other plans for the shows to come.

“When I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys,” she told fans.

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. With tickets in high demand and fans having to enter a lottery to get a shot at buying them, the tour had been extended several times.

Taylor is currently overseas on an international leg of her tour, but will return to the U.S. for more concert stops in the fall before heading to Canada. The final date of the Eras Tour shown on the pop star's website is Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

The Eras Tour has broken several records along the way, including becoming the first tour to gross over $1 billion, according to Pollstar. The singer broke attendance records at multiple stadiums, including at Liverpool's Anfield stadium Thursday.

At that show, Taylor acknowledged fans for their dedication.

“You’ve made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were gonna wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourselves here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportation,” she said.

“I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that, and living in this moment with you, and being here with you, and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put into being with us," said Swift.