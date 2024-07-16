Richard Simmons' cause of death is under investigation

The official cause of death of celebrity fitness guru Richard Simmons is under investigation, according to multiple reports.

Simmons died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, one day after his 76th birthday. No other significant details about his death were made available by Sunday afternoon, but authorities didn't suspect any evidence of foul play.

Then on Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Simmons' cause of death had been "deferred" pending an investigation and necessary additional testing. This can mean weeks or months before authorities can close the case with a cause of death, People magazine and the Los Angeles Times reported.

Scripps News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office but has not yet heard back.

Police sources told outlets that Simmons' housekeeper reportedly called emergency services to his home on Saturday morning where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Simmons spent the first 18 years of his life in the French Quarter with his dancer mom, emcee father and his brother, with whom he shared a room, the Historic New Orleans Collection museum wrote in a story of his life.

In 1974, he opened a workout studio in Beverly Hills, California, that he called Slimmons, which catered to people who might have felt more shy working out around people who were already fit, according to one account on IMDB.

Simmons went on to become a household name, selling several books he authored and millions of fitness DVDs and videos promoting a healthy and positive lifestyle. He also starred in various TV shows, including a four-year stint on the popular soap opera "General Hospital," and was a frequent late-night talk show guest.

However, more than a decade ago, Simmons retreated from the public eye, closed his fitness studio and was largely not seen in public for years at a time. Still, he kept up with fans through social media, with one of his last known messages thanking his followers for wishing him a happy birthday.

Two days before his death, Simmons was humble about the legacy he would leave in an interview with People.

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he told the publication. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."