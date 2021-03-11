Brad Paisley, other country stars performing concert to benefit zoos, aquariums impacted by pandemic

Brad Paisley and other country music stars are playing a special livestream concert to help zoos and aquariums hit hard over the past year.

The show will benefit the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and its members, which include ZooTampa, The Florida Aquarium and Mote Marine Aquarium locally.

You can buy tickets for the March 31 concert online HERE.

The show will be about an hour long and may be viewed on any device with a web browser. The stream can be cast to any Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV from a compatible device (laptop, phone, iPad, etc.).

