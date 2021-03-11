Menu

Brad Paisley, other country stars performing concert to benefit zoos, aquariums impacted by pandemic

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo shows Brad Paisley performing in Rosemont, Ill. Paisley will perform in Live Nation's “Live from the Drive-In,” concert series taking place July 10-12. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Brad Paisley
Posted at 7:18 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 07:18:26-05

Brad Paisley and other country music stars are playing a special livestream concert to help zoos and aquariums hit hard over the past year.

The show will benefit the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and its members, which include ZooTampa, The Florida Aquarium and Mote Marine Aquarium locally.

You can buy tickets for the March 31 concert online HERE.

The show will be about an hour long and may be viewed on any device with a web browser. The stream can be cast to any Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV from a compatible device (laptop, phone, iPad, etc.).

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

