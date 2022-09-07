Blake Shelton announces Tampa stop on 2023 tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton announced Wednesday he would be bringing his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour to Tampa next year.

Shelton will be playing at Amalie Arena on Friday, March 3. He will have CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce as his opener, along with Jackson Dean.

Pollstar has ranked Shelton among its Top 200 North American tours for the past decade. His "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour comes after a string of Friends And Heroes performances.

Shelton's most recent hit, "No Body," recently surpassed all other songs introduced to country radio stations in the previous month. The song was released following the release of Body Language Deluxe, his most recent album.

Tickets to the show will go on sale to American Express card members through a two-day presale starting September 20. Tickets for everyone will go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m.