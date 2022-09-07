Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Blake Shelton announces Tampa stop on 2023 tour

Gallery: Take a look inside the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ethan Miller
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Gallery: Take a look inside the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 10:43:41-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton announced Wednesday he would be bringing his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour to Tampa next year.

Shelton will be playing at Amalie Arena on Friday, March 3. He will have CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce as his opener, along with Jackson Dean.

Pollstar has ranked Shelton among its Top 200 North American tours for the past decade. His "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour comes after a string of Friends And Heroes performances.

Shelton's most recent hit, "No Body," recently surpassed all other songs introduced to country radio stations in the previous month. The song was released following the release of Body Language Deluxe, his most recent album.

Tickets to the show will go on sale to American Express card members through a two-day presale starting September 20. Tickets for everyone will go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Station Info

Get Free, 24/7 Local News on Your Streaming Device