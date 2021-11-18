Dwayne Johnson Wants To Play The Next James Bond

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond is still in theaters, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already tossed his hat in the ring to become the next 007.

The always-ripped actor, who is apparently in peak physical condition as a result of his training for “Black Adam,” actually has an existing connection to the movie franchise. His grandfather had a role in 1967’s “You Only Live Twice.” Johnson’s maternal grandpa, Peter Maivia, played the role of a villain alongside Sean Connery in the cult-classic Bond film.

It was only a minor role — but for the pro wrestler from Samoa, it was a major step into stardom. Maivia played a driver who battles Bond with a katana (unsuccessfully, of course). Although Maivia never had any other acting roles, Maui (the character Johnson voices in Disney’s “Moana”) was partially based on him.

Johnson shared this special fact on Twitter in 2017:

a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful https://t.co/VQgj8hJIcS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2017

It seems Johnson (who infamously got his start in the pro-wrestling world as “The Rock”) has certainly been following in his grandfather’s footsteps throughout his career. So it would only make sense that he also has a role in future Bond films. However, Johnson doesn’t want to play a baddie like his grandpa. For him, it’s Bond all the way.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond,” the 49-year-old told Esquire. “I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Rumors have been flying around for months about who the next Bond might be. However, it seems the Bond franchise owners are comfortable taking their time.

“We want Daniel [Craig] to have his time of celebration,” Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told BBC Radio 4 earlier this year, Esquire reported. “Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

She has said that producers won’t pick a new James Bond based on type, and that the casting choice depends on “where you want to take the movies and what you want to say.” She also noted that the role constitutes a partnership, so they intend to pick carefully when the time comes.

Other possible actors that have been suggested for the role of James Bond include Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy. Talk about heavyweight competition! They all would be perfect for the role of 007. Even if Johnson gets ousted by some of the Brits who also have impressive acting cred, we at least hope he gets a cameo in honor of his grandfather!

