These stores will price match if you find a better price elsewhere

As you shop the back-to-school and end-of-summer sales, there is one savings tool that could save you even more money, depending on where you shop.

It is "price matching," but many shoppers have never tried it. Mom of three Shayna Eggers had no idea that popular retailer Dick's Sporting Goods would match lower prices elsewhere.

"I did not know that until today," she said.

Tire store owner Matt Lepof is happy to price match at his shop, Northgate Tire. He says losing $20 to $30 is worth it to keep a customer.

"We can take care of it, keep the business local, keep it in our store, and keep everybody happy," he said.

RELATED STORY | Mark your calendars for back-to-school tax-free shopping days in these states

So are you missing out on lower prices? The nonprofit organization Consumers' Checkbook looked for price-matching and price-adjustment offers with about 100 major retailers.

Executive Editor Kevin Brasler said, "With some of them, we found these policies really difficult to find. We had to dig deep into their websites."

He says many companies honor lower prices, with limitations.

"A lot of times, these policies say things like what has to be at one of these named retailers, and it has to be the exact same item, including the same color," Brasler said.

Major stores that will match lower prices

Their survey found that major companies that price match include:



Best Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

Kohl's

Lowe's

Office Depot

Petsmart

Target

Two major retailers that don't play the price-matching game, Brasler says, are Amazon and Walmart. But he said, if a store doesn't price match with competitors, "If the retailer a week later is selling the item for less, you can ask for that price adjustment."

Brasler says to save yourself time by requesting adjustments through online chats.

One last catch: Most price adjustment periods range between seven and 30 days, which means you need to act fast.

Delores Knott is hoping to price-match a new couch and chair.

"I'm trying to find out which one has the lowest and cheapest living room set," she said.

So take some time to check other stores, and see if yours will match them, so you don't waste your money.

________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com