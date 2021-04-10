Prominent Texas politician Dan Crenshaw says he's stepping away after eye surgery

HOUSTON, Tx- — Prominent Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw announced in a Twitter post Saturday that he had undergone eye surgery and would be “effectively blind” for weeks.

Crenshaw, 37, says injuries he sustained in Afganistan back in 2012 cost him his right eye and damaged his left eye.

“The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina, it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.”- Crenshaw

According to the post, Crenshaws ophthalmologist confirmed his left retina was detaching during a visit. Crenshaw says he originally went to see the doctor because of blurry vision. He had surgery on Friday April 9.

“The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,”- Crenshaw.

Crenshaw says his office will operate as normal while he recovers from surgery.