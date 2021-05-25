Share Facebook

A doll in a casket is displayed near George Floyd square on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) AP

A man cleans up a broken window to a barber shop after shots were fired in George Floyd Square on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday, just hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death at the hands of police.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) AP

Local leaders and politicians, including Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, third from left, Rev. Al Sharpton, fifth from left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, seventh from left, kneel for for more than nine minutes to remember the murder of George Floyd in New York, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tuesday marks one year since Floyd, who was Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he pleaded for air. Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

People take a knee during a moment of silence on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) AP

