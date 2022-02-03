DeSantis issues state of emergency to help Florida farms deal with freezing temperatures

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for several Florida counties in order to make resources available to farmers dealing with freezing temperatures.

Those counties include Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Daytona, DeSoto, Hardee, Henry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with the counties, according to the news release.

The order increases weight and size restrictions on commercial vehicles that transport crops or deliver emergency supplies.