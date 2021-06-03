3 more Florida men charged for alleged involvement in storming the capitol

The DOJ announced the latest wave of arrests in relation to the January 6 storming of the capitol, including three Florida residents.

Three Florida men and one Alabama man were arrested on charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Hackett, 50, of Sarasota, Florida; Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, Florida; William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida; and Jonathan Walden, 46, of Birmingham, Alabama, are charged with several federal offenses including conspiracy.

Dolan was arrested on Thursday, May 27, and Isaacs self-surrendered the same day.

Hackett was arrested on Friday, May 28. Walden was arrested today, June 3. Hackett, Dolan, Isaacs, and Walden are the latest of 16 defendants to be arrested in this case.

RELATED: Feds arrest Spring Hill woman for alleged role in 1/6 Capitol attack

The DOJ says the defendants were planning to interfere with the certification of the electoral college vote by traveling to Washington, D.C., with paramilitary gear like firearms, tactical vests with plates, helmets, and radio equipment.

According to the DOJ, on Jan. 3, Hackett, Dolan, and Isaacs joined an invitation-only encrypted Signal group message named, “OK FL DC OP Jan 6”.

"Sometime before Jan. 5, Walden sent a message to co-defendant Joshua James expressing his interest in joining the quick reaction force team. His message to James reads, “I am interested in the QRF team in D.C. I am a former Firefighter, EMT-B and have a K-9 trained for security patrol (82 lb. German Shepherd named “Warrior”) I have a Jump Bag with Trauma supplies and have ALL the necessary 2A gear that the situation may require. PLEASE ADVISE. As soon as I hear from you I can hit the road and join up! Jonathan Walden,” followed by a phone number."-DOJ

DOJ officials say during the storming, the three men joined others to form a column or “stack” of several men wearing Oath Keepers clothing, patches, insignia and battle gear. They assumed the tactical formation and forcibly entered the Capitol.

Hackett, Dolan, Isaacs, and Walden are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, and entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

Hackett, Dolan, and Isaacs are also charged with destruction of government property and aiding and abetting. Isaacs is also charged with civil disorder and aiding and abetting as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with assistance from the FBI’s Tampa, Miami and Birmingham Field Offices.

Officials say 120 days after Jan. 6, around 440 suspects have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Including over 125 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.

Read the full report here.