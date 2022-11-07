5 Shampoos Designed To Make Curls Pop

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Although curly hair can truly be a blessing, at times it might leave you feeling less than lucky. Contrary to what TV commercials tell us, it takes some time and energy to nail that lived-in, healthy curly locks vibe. That’s where curly hair shampoos can come to the rescue.

But beware — some curly hair shampoos that lather and foam are often laden with sulfates, which suck precious moisture out of tresses. Some may also contain heavy hair oils that weigh your hair down. Finding the right curly hair shampoo for you can be a process, but it’s worth it in the end when you have soft, bouncy, beautiful curls.

If you’re in the market for a new shampoo to take your mane to the next level, these five picks on Amazon are for you.

Crafted with coconut and hibiscus, SheaMoisture Curl and Shine Shampoo improves hair elasticity, reduces breakage and washes away impurities. Even better, it helps hair retain as much moisture as possible — and this, of course, is the secret sauce behind good hair days. The ultra-hydrating formula also leaves locks shinier and less susceptible to damage.

it’s phthalate-, paraben- and silicone-free, too. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 18,100 global ratings, it comes highly recommended.

Reviewer La Morena said, “I love it. It smells good and works great on African hair.”

It’s available for $10.57 plus a 15% discount on your first order if you get it as a Subscribe and Save option on Amazon.

Nourish curls with coconut oil to help define and hydrate waves and spirals while eliminating tangles, citrus oil to clarify and reveal shine, and sweet honey to moisturize. This formula uses a combination of milk, tangerine and warm vanilla scents to leave your hair smelling great.

One mom, Brandie & AJ, commented how it’s great for her biracial son’s hair, saying, “My son needed a shampoo & conditioner duo that would cleanse his hair without drying it out. This gives him moisture, curl definition and shine.”

This OGX shampoo has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 1,700 reviewers. And with a price point of $5.25, we love how it won’t break the bank.

Using a unique blend of Tahitian gardenia flower and mango butter, Not Your Mother’s Naturals Shampoo and Conditioner will refresh the scalp and add definition and bounce without weighing hair down. This 98% naturally-derived formula is safe for both untouched and color-treated hair and is made without any of the bad stuff.

Reviewers like the mango smell and the set’s value, noting that it works well for moisturizing. This set has more than 3,300 ratings and an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. You get one 15.2-ounce bottle of shampoo and one 15.2-ounce bottle of conditioner for $16.49.

It’s hard to go wrong with a shampoo that boasts more than 51,500 5-star ratings (it gets a 4.7 total score from more than 61,600 people)! People have raved about this moisturizing, reparative shampoo that’s formulated to reduce breakage and eliminate frizz. Safe enough for daily use, a pea-sized amount all you need per day.

“It’s the most incredible thick creamy sudsing, CLEANSING shampoo,” reviewer Fancypants said. “It will probably last about 3 months and I’m fine with that at this price. It actually made my scalp and hair feel totally squeaky clean and fresh, without making it feel dry or tangled. It’s a miracle you guys. Just buy it.”

Fu Wei, who noted the product was worth every penny, posted, “I’m so glad I found out about this brand and tried it out. My hair feels really soft and smells very nice. Best part was that I only needed to use a quarter size amount.”

Get it for $30.

Rich in antioxidants, vitamin A and E, and red algae, Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo cleanses and helps maintain ideal moisture levels with its highly-concentrated formula. With 18,148 global ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it leaves most reviewers feeling their hair was softer and smoother than ever.

Reviewer linda, who has color-treated, tightly coiled hair that is prone to dryness, said, “My hair is at the healthiest it’s ever been since I bought these product(s) a few months ago. If you have curly hair, no matter the type, I would recommend this line.”

An 18.5-ounce bottle is available for $26.

Which one of these curly hair shampoos do you think will help your wavy locks look and feel amazing?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.