Cranberry-Brie Bites Recipe Has Just 4 Ingredients

If you’re looking for a quick and easy appetizer for winter get-togethers, take a look at these cranberry brie bites.

The recipe from Dessert Now Dinner Later calls for just four ingredients and can be prepared with a few minutes prep time and 10-15 minutes bake time. You’ll need crescent roll dough, brie cheese, whole berry cranberry sauce and pecan pieces or chopped pecans.

You’ll also need a mini muffin pan, as you’ll be putting the stuffed dough in the pan to make them bite-sized. The recipe makes 48 individual cranberry brie bites, so you’ll have plenty to serve to party guests.

For a bit of a different take on the recipe, the Country Cook’s cranberry brie appetizers also call for crescent dough, brie cheese and cranberry sauce, but skips the pecans and instead adds a rosemary sprig for garnish.

For a slightly healthier take on cranberry cheese bites, these cranberry pecan cheese ball bites do not have pastry dough and are made with cream cheese, dried cranberries, cheddar cheese, pecans and green onions.

You can insert a pretzel stick into each ball if you want bite-size treats, or make one large ball and serve it with apple slices, carrots or celery for dipping.

Of course, cranberries can be used for more than just appetizers. These cranberry orange cookies will add some tart flavors to your dessert table, or for a true showstopper, this white cake with cranberry filling has cream cheese frosting that also incorporates orange juice, almond extract and powdered sugar.

For an adults-only treat, try whipping up these quick cranberry Jell-O shots. All you’ll need is vodka, granulated sugar, two packets of cranberry Jell-O and a bag of fresh cranberries. You can also grab some fresh rosemary and put a sprig on top for a festive touch.

Do you have a favorite recipe that uses cranberries?

