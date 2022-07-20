Cool Ranch Zucchini Chips Are Healthier Way To Get Your Doritos Fix

When it comes to snacking, nothing satisfies quite like a crunchy, tangy chip. No wonder Cool Ranch Doritos are so tempting! But, if you are trying to maintain a healthy diet, junk food like Doritos definitely don’t fit the bill.

That’s why we are loving this healthy swap from Delish for Cool Ranch Doritos. Made with nothing other than zucchini and a few simple seasonings, they let you replicate your favorite Cool Ranch Doritos in a healthier, more nutritious way.

First, wash your zucchini and then slice them into thin medallions. (You want them to be thin enough to get crispy, but not so thin that they will quickly burn). Then, toss your zucchini medallions with the oil of your choice and seasoning. You can use a packet of ranch seasoning (like this one from Hidden Valley), or make your own homemade version.

It is easy to DIY your own ranch seasoning. Check out this recipe from My Baking Addiction. You will need spices and herbs like buttermilk powder, dill, parsley, garlic, onion, tarragon and mustard. It’s a long shopping list, but if you are trying to cut back on prepackaged goods and processed foods, it’s a simple way to make your own homemade seasoning. All you have to do is whisk the ingredients together and you’re set.

Next, you can either bake your zucchini chips in a gently-heated oven for a little over an hour, or you can use your air fryer. In under 16 minutes, you can have homemade zucchini chips that are as healthy and wholesome as they are delicious.

Find the full recipe for Cool Ranch Zucchini Chips here on Delish.

You can also play with other veggies and seasonings to make other healthy swaps for your favorite chips. Love Nacho Doritos? Try this recipe for Nacho Keto Zucchini Chips from My Life Cookbook. Use seasoning like cheddar cheese powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and chili powder to create your own healthy Nacho “Doritos” that will satisfy your junk food craving in a nutritious way.

