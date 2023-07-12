University of Tampa provides free 24/7 mental health support to students

TAMPA, Fla. — Nationwide mental health issues are increasing among college students.

While many are seeking the help of counseling services, the waitlist to see someone is so long it's causing a crisis. To help combat this issue, the University of Tampa (UT) is now offering free 24/7 mental health support to students.

“We're working with almost 200 schools, and we're supporting about three-quarters of a million students right now over across the country,” explained Kaitlin Gallo, the chief clinical officer for Christie Campus Health.

Christie Campus Health is a leading provider of mental health support services to colleges and universities nationwide. UT teamed up with the provider’s clinical support line to help their 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The free platform is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We want to make sure that there are no financial barriers for students to access our services, so students can use our services free of charge,” said Gallo. “Every student who calls will get a risk assessment, and that means that the clinician on the phone will determine, 'Is this a crisis, or is this something that we can just talk about right now, and we can help them get through in the moment?'"

We know the need for mental health services is greater now, and Gallo told ABC Action News this service is important, especially for college students.

“Over the last few years, there certainly was an increase, both in the number of students who needed mental health support, but also on the flip side, thankfully in the number of students who are seeking mental health support,” said Gallo.

“I have to encourage and explain to some of these students that this is normal. This is what we're supposed to do, to talk about our feelings. Maybe not with everyone, but, you know, it's a normal process to express these things,” said Sean McLawhorn, clinical case manager for counseling services at UT.

McLawhorn works at UT’s Dickey Health and Wellness Center and said reaching out for mental health support on any subject can help.

“Nothing would be off limits, and the range could be as simple as, you know, roommate issues or a breakup, which we see a lot of in college. And then all the way to feelings of [...] self-harm or something along those lines,” explained McLawhorn.

If a student is struggling, a trained counselor answering that 24/7 support line can teach coping skills and beyond. If they realize a student needs more assistance during the call, they will be immediately connected to further resources.

“So, for the families, I would say, everything's confidential. This has not become part of the student's record. This is something that they can feel fully protected and safe in, said McLawnhorn.

“Most importantly, that there's always somewhere for them to turn when they need support,” said Gallo.

UT's free 24/7 support hotline is 833-755-0484. For more information on UT’s free mental health counseling services, click here.