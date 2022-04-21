Walking Club: Exploring Philipe Park in Safety Harbor

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Spend Earth Day at the oldest park in Pinellas County. Philipe Park in Safety Harbor has a rich Native American history and serves as a refuge for those looking to relax under the majestic oak trees and enjoy the bay breeze.

Here’s what you need to know before you visit.

Where is it?

Philippe Park can be found on Old Tampa Bay, just north of downtown Safety Harbor.

The address is:

2525 Philippe Pkwy

Safety Harbor, FL 34695

A rich history

Visitors will find the largest remaining Temple Mound in the Tampa Bay region at Philippe Park. In fact, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks.

According to Pinellas County, the Temple Mound was built by Native Americans known as the Tocobaga. It was made of alternating layers of shell and sand. You can read more about the history here.

“Absolutely take the time to walk to the top there and enjoy the view of old Tampa Bay,” said Kent Cleveland, Pinellas County Park Ranger III.

What else should I do?

In addition to learning about the Temple Mound, visitors will find a one-mile walking trail.

Cleveland said it’s best to start near the boat ramp and work your way south.

There are a number of picnic shelters, restrooms and water fountains scattered throughout the park. There are also two playgrounds and a softball field.

You also may notice maintenance crews and volunteers working hard to make sure the parks stay beautiful.

“There’s a lot of love that goes into this park,” said Cleveland. “The trades crew, the horticulture crew, the mow crew, and of course the rangers and volunteers, they work really hard to make this park look beautiful.”

During the hot summer months, you’ll see some regulars camped out under the large oak trees while enjoying the sights and sounds of Old Tampa Bay.

“The trees provide very nice shade, especially on hot days, they’ll keep you cool on long walks,” said Cleveland.

Get out on the water

You can launch your own canoe, kayak or paddleboard from Philippe Park. But, if you don’t own one, there are rentals available.

There are four paddleboards for rent through PADL on the south side of the park. You can find out more information here.

