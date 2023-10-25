Tully’s Tails: Vets in training learn, donate time to help local rescues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg College (SPC) has a veterinary technology program where students learn skills and help local rescues. Students are able to do all the things vet technicians do, similar to a nurse.

Cecilia Nieves with Animal Lovers Dream Rescue brings dogs from the rescue to students in the program for treatment. The students are able to provide care to the animals at no cost.

“I should put together a spreadsheet to show the thousands of dollars they have saved me,” said Nieves.

Trish Gorham is the program director at SPC. She told ABC Action News that this service also helps the students since it provides valuable resources like gaining real-life knowledge for animal needs.

“For Cecilia, we’re providing her carefree of cost so she can go and rescue more animals, so she doesn’t have to put money into dental procedures or anesthesia, and our students learn while they are doing that,” said Gorham.

Dental work is a common need for rescues that come into shelters. The blood work that can be done at SPC is also a big money saver as well.

SPC does the same thing for several other Tampa Bay area shelters.

