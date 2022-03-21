Watch
CommunityTully’s Tails

Actions

Tully’s Tails: The special bond between a cat and a dog

Chase and Amber Daine Partelo.png
Diane Partelo
Chase and Amber Daine Partelo.png
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 05:38:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Diane Partelo has a cat named Chase and a chocolate lab named Amber.

While you may think this is an unlikely duo, Partelo said the pair is inseparable.

“I was always just like everybody else isn't going to work out and it was like Amber was just born to — I call her cat dog now you just born to be around cats,” explained Partelo.

Chase and Amber Daine Partelo2.png

Chase the cat came first after being rescued from Friends of Strays in St. Pete. Then Amber came along, and everything worked out. Partelo feels this companion may have even extended Chases’ life.

“He's 11, he's going to be 12 this year. And he runs around just like kittens do,” said Partelo.

She watches them play together every single day, and it makes her think that if a cat and a dog can get along and they’re not supposed to, why can’t everybody else.

Chase and Amber Daine Partelo3.png

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!