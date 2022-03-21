Tully’s Tails: The special bond between a cat and a dog

TAMPA, Fla. — Diane Partelo has a cat named Chase and a chocolate lab named Amber.

While you may think this is an unlikely duo, Partelo said the pair is inseparable.

“I was always just like everybody else isn't going to work out and it was like Amber was just born to — I call her cat dog now you just born to be around cats,” explained Partelo.

Diane Partelo

Chase the cat came first after being rescued from Friends of Strays in St. Pete. Then Amber came along, and everything worked out. Partelo feels this companion may have even extended Chases’ life.

“He's 11, he's going to be 12 this year. And he runs around just like kittens do,” said Partelo.

She watches them play together every single day, and it makes her think that if a cat and a dog can get along and they’re not supposed to, why can’t everybody else.

Diane Partelo

