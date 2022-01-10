Tully's tails: Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunje Schwarz runs Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue. Her mission started when she found her first rabbit abandoned at an apartment complex.

Now Sunje has at least 13 rabbits she has rescued in her home.

Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue

Many are ready to be adopted and Sunje says they make great pets.

“We thought like most people think about rabbits, they live in a hut or a cage, they are boring, they just sit around, they don’t do anything and that is it,” said Sunje.

Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue

However, she says that is far from the truth. Rabbits, Sunje says, are very intelligent and can show a lot of love.

“It was really all about the personality and for us, in a way, it’s the ease of having a rabbit,” said Sunje.

You can learn more about Suncoast House Rabbit Rescue by clicking here.

