Watch Now
CommunityTully’s Tails

Actions

Tully's Tails: Southeastern Guide Dogs

Southeastern Guide Dogs.png
WFTS
Southeastern Guide Dogs.png
Posted at 4:51 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 04:51:38-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sand Key is a training ground for those who protect our bodies of water. It's also home for a future guide dog too.

“I realize that what made my heart really happy was to help animals help people, and I found Southeastern Guide Dogs just by trying to pursue that passion,” explained Jessica Fitchko with Southern Guide Dogs

Jessica’s husband is Sean Fitchko, Executive Petty Officer with Coast Guard Sand Key. His second in command is a rescue pit mix named ruckus. Together, this power couple is training another dog named Danny to be a guide dog.

“Danny goes into college on April 1. He's been with us for a little over a year and a half. He's amazing,” said Jessica. “He needs to be exposed to as much as he possibly can to make sure that he's ready for the real world.”

Danny spends a lot of time on the base. Somedays on land, and others, he's out in the Gulf. Although his time is about to come to an end with the Fitchko’s, they know he’ll be a success story.

“The hardest part, and you cry your eyes out. You just know that someone else needs him a lot more than you do,” explained Jessica.

It's not really goodbye, it's just see you later. And when they do, they'll be helping someone navigate life in a way they never thought possible.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.