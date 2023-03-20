Tully's Tails: Southeastern Guide Dogs

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sand Key is a training ground for those who protect our bodies of water. It's also home for a future guide dog too.

“I realize that what made my heart really happy was to help animals help people, and I found Southeastern Guide Dogs just by trying to pursue that passion,” explained Jessica Fitchko with Southern Guide Dogs

Jessica’s husband is Sean Fitchko, Executive Petty Officer with Coast Guard Sand Key. His second in command is a rescue pit mix named ruckus. Together, this power couple is training another dog named Danny to be a guide dog.

“Danny goes into college on April 1. He's been with us for a little over a year and a half. He's amazing,” said Jessica. “He needs to be exposed to as much as he possibly can to make sure that he's ready for the real world.”

Danny spends a lot of time on the base. Somedays on land, and others, he's out in the Gulf. Although his time is about to come to an end with the Fitchko’s, they know he’ll be a success story.

“The hardest part, and you cry your eyes out. You just know that someone else needs him a lot more than you do,” explained Jessica.

It's not really goodbye, it's just see you later. And when they do, they'll be helping someone navigate life in a way they never thought possible.

