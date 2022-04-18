Tully's Tails: Skunk wedding raises awareness, funds

TAMPA, Fla. — Kat Wysocki runs the Pet Skunks Advocates and Rescue group. It's the only one of its kind in Florida and Wysocki is making it her mission to save skunks.

“The minute I saw them and picked one up and they did this. They are such snugglers. I lost my heart to them,” said Wysocki.

She recently held a wedding for her two pet skunks Teddy and Delilah as a fundraiser for her organization. Everything you’d see at a human wedding they had.

Teddy wore a tuxedo that was black pinstriped with a bow tie, Delilah had a white dress, and there was a cake. But that part was not so traditional.

Kat Wysocki

“Their wedding cake is actually made from mealworms and mashed potatoes. But it looked like a real wedding cake,” explained Wysocki.

She said a guest actually tried the cake and said it wasn’t that bad.

Kat Wysocki

The wedding gave people the opportunity to ask questions about pet skunks and to learn the benefits of having one.

“They get bred for their fur and these are actually the rejects. So they get sold to breeders and pet stores, and sometimes even laboratories,” explained Wysocki.

Wysocki wants people to also know that domestic skunks don’t stink since they don’t have the ability to spray you.

Kat Wysocki

“If you just want a super low-key pet and you just want something to hang on to and snuggle with and something unique. These are the pets for you,” said Wysocki.

You can learn more about Pet Skunks Advocates and Rescues group here.

