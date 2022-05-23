Tully’s Tails: Photography studio celebrates the special bond between pets and their humans

TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Goldberg runs A Gold Photo Pet Photography with his wife. The pair met while volunteering at The Humane Society of Tampa Bay. During the pandemic they decided to give back to the place that brought them together.

“So, this is our first volume of Tales of Gratitude fundraising coffee table book,” explained Goldberg. “The tagline is a collection of thank you notes from people to their pets, especially during the pandemic or pets just did so much for us.”

The first volume of the book raised more than $9,000 for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Goldberg is the perfect person to be doing this work since it combines two of his passions.

“So, I worked at an animal shelter in South Florida and learned how to take photos and work with animals at the same time. So, I was never like a photographer before. The shelter just needed better photos, and they kind of asked me to do it,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg’s work is impressive. He even told ABC Action News how he gets the pets to look perfectly at the camera.

“I have a go-to like repertoire of noises. One is I'll do like a balloon noise. Chewbacca noise. I'll do different tones that usually will get a head tilt,” explained Goldberg.

Goldberg said creating A Gold Photo Pet Photography happened accidentally.

“It happened from a passion or a hobby that I was able to turn into a career which I think that’s everybody’s dream,” said Goldberg.

Volume two of the Tales of Gratitude coffee table book is on the way.

