Tully's Tails: Meet Yoshi and Ace

BRADENTON, Fla. — Inside Jessica Hamel's home in Bradenton, it's pretty clear what her passion is. She takes care of people for her day job and fosters dogs the rest of the time.

“I'm a nurse, and nurses want to take care of something with a heartbeat at all times. My husband says I'm a dog flipper. So, people flip houses, I flip dogs. I take something that's bad and make it really good,” explained Hamel.

Hamel, along with Underdog Rescue of Florida, is looking to get her latest two fosters adopted, Yoshi and Ace.

Yoshi is a 12-year-old short-haired Chihuahua. Ace is a Pomeranian and also just turned 12. The pair are like two peas in a pod and full of character. They're already trained, well behaved, and Hamel said just great to have around.

“They are the closest thing to heaven on earth. I just want them to stay together and be adopted to a family that will love them together,” said Hamel.

