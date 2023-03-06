Tully's Tails: Meet Vee

TAMPA, Fla. — Five years ago, Jeanne and Troy packed up their RV, made the trip to Florida, and would never leave. Of course, they brought along some company, Gemma the mini doodle. Shortly after they got here, they added another member to the family when Troy spotted another little furball on the side of the road.

“I went down and turned around and came back and pulled into a turn lane. Got out and stopped all the traffic,” explained Troy.

Jeanne and Troy

“He put it on the seat next to him in his truck. And she stayed there for the next couple of hours until he got home,” said Jeanne.

Little Vee it turns out, had a broken leg, but that did not slow her down or anything. Even with a cast on, she made herself right at home.

“She's got quite a personality,” said Jeanne.

Good news, Vee is now all healed up, and now she, Gemma, and their parents are all inseparable. It's an unusual rescue story, but it's a good one.

Jeanne and Troy

“I don't know what to do with them, to be honest,” said Troy. “It don't matter where they are, what they're doing. Just give them a chance. You might love them.”

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.