Tully's Tails: Meet Teddy

TAMPA, Fla. — Donna Pierce is making it her mission to save the lives of animals.

To date, she has saved three cats and two dogs including Teddy. He was saved from living under an abandoned house.

“The story with Teddy from what I was told is that he was not cooperative with the rescue group at all. He would not come to them when the rescuers were trying to get him out from under that house,” said Pierce.

Donna said she knew Teddy needed to be in her home because of how well he got along with her other dog Rylee.

“It is just really rewarding to know I helped save a cat or a dog’s life," Pierce said.

