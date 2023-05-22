Tully's Tails: Meet Strawberry

LITHIA, Fla. — Connie Pavelich lives in Lithia and needs help with Strawberry, a dog she is fostering. Strawberry is a Border Collie Australian Shepherd mix but is very skittish.

Pavelich tells ABC Action News anchor James Tully that Strawberry got his name after being found in a strawberry field.

It's believed he stayed in those fields for close to a year. Pavelich said he desperately needs socialization and is not ready to be adopted yet.

However, she hopes someone will sponsor Strawberry and get him the necessary training to help him find a forever home.

One of the biggest reasons Pavelich continues to foster him is because she is certain Strawberry would not make it at a shelter.

“If he were to go the resource center, he would not have succeeded; no one would have adopted him; rescues cannot take a dog like this; it’s too much work,” explained Pavelich.

A trainer working with Strawberry calls him a sweet dog that needs lots of patience and confidence-building exercises. If you are interested in sponsoring Strawberry, you can find out more on the Tully’s Tails' Facebook Page.