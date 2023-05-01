Tully's Tails: Meet Rose

ODESSA, Fla. — The Mutt MeetUp in Odessa is trying to find the right home for Rose.

She is a 2-year-old Boxer Staffie mix who loves to play. Ever Lyons, a former ABC Action News Producer, owns the business and says Rose has been with her since January.

She adds that Rose is a great dog but might need some crate training. In addition, she has separation anxiety, so she will need an attentive owner.

“She wants to be with somebody at all times, not aggressive at all, she’s very active, if you have an active lifestyle, go to the riverwalk things like that. Dogs in shelters for a period of time get depressed; she needs her home,” said Ever.

You can learn more here if you think you might be interested in giving Rose a home.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page.

We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.