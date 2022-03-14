Tully's Tails: Meet Riley

TAMPA, Fla. — Lou Ann Ahrens grew up on a farm loving all animals.

So, it makes sense that many years later she would meet Riley.

“When you go to the animal shelter you go to adopt a dog. Not to adopt a dog that needs over a thousand dollars worth of surgery,” said Ahrens.

Riley was a stray that had been hit by a car. He needed lots of medical attention just to save his vision and Lou Ann, who worked in the health care industry, took him in.

“Somehow dogs know that they have been rescued,” explained Ahrens.

She added, “I fully believe that Riley knew when he came home that he was going to start out on a bright new adventure.”

Lou Ann and Riley are continuing their adventure and going on 10 years strong. Sure time has slowed him down a little bit but, that is nothing a stroller can’t fix.

“You know people probably figure I am the crazy dog lady in the neighborhood. You know what James, I don’t care,” said Ahrens.

She added that neighbors say Riley use to lead her on walks now she is leading him.

