Tully's Tails: Meet Missy

TAMPA, Fla. — Scott Nash loves Shelties, but when his first dog Carly got sick there was unfortunately nothing they could do.

“Near the end of her life, she developed cancer. She beat it once but the second round she couldn’t fight off, but you know, she was 16,” said Nash.

Right after the diagnosis, Nash’s vet at Baycrest Animal Clinic sent him a picture of another Sheltie he could adopt. Nash showed the picture to his husband, and they adopted Missy right away. '

Scott Nash

All of their other dogs were rescues so this was a no-brainer and Missy always wants to be around them.

“We have cameras set up in the house and when we're gone, even if we go to the grocery store, I'll pull up the camera and she is laying by the garage door waiting for us to come home. She just wants to be loved. That's all she wants,” said Nash.

Nash said Miss saved him after they lost Carly and he is grateful to have such a loyal dog in his life.

Scott Nash

