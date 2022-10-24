Tully's Tails: Meet Lilo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debbie Ingram got Lilo two years ago, and thanks to a grant from Empathy Health’s Women’s Giving Network, Lilo is now trained as a therapy dog.

“Lilo is very loving, very gentle, and she loves to be around people all the time,” Debbie said.

Debbie and Lilo recently visited The Suncoast Pace Senior Center in Pinellas Park. In addition to the other daily activities there, Lilo fit right in, and everybody made a little time for her.

Residents said she is so friendly and greets everyone with a smile.

“It calms them. It helps them feel secure and just brings a joyous moment to their days,” Debbie said. “They are just born for this purpose, loving and being loved."

Lilo is making a difference, one pet, one ear scratch, and one smile at a time.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.