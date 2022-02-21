Tully's Tails: Meet Levi

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people adopt senior dogs, including Laura Rehbein.

“There are so many people say to me how like can you get a senior dog. Like how can you do that,” said Rehbein.

She said it's a chance to enjoy the best years of their life. Rehbein’s chihuahua Levi was meant to be a companion for her other senior rescue Myra.

Sadly, Myra died suddenly last year at 16-years-old, but Levi did help Rehbein with the grieving process.

“There will never be a dog that is Myra. There will never be a dog that replaces Myra. He is different, but different is good,” explained Rehbein.

So for anyone out there hesitant to adopt a senior dog and worried about getting their heartbroken, Rehbein said to follow the saying she lives by.

“It talks about that every time I lose a dog, I lose a piece of my heart. But every time I get another dog it gives me a piece of his heart. So eventually at the end of my life, my heart will be completely dog and I will be as pure and good as a dog is,” explained Rehbein.

