Tully's Tails: Meet Lenny

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — At the home of Erica Pickle, you’ll find a lot of foster dogs from Manatee County Animal Shelters.

“I think it's been enough time they've trusted me to keep them safe. So, I keep them safe, give them a quiet place to land and recover,” explained Pickle.

This is where Lenny landed and is recovering. Lenny was already missing one of his back legs and was found with the other one broken. He is almost fully recovered now, but he really needed a foster home—that's where Pickle came in.

“I'm not a gold medal human here. I do it because I want to do it. It’s pretty straightforward. It's easy, the shelter makes it easy,” said Pickle.

Now more than ever, fosters are critically needed, especially for large dogs and kittens. Manatee County Animal Welfare makes sure you have everything you need to care for a pet, including food, crates and toys.

“It’s a space in my home. The cost is a space in my home. Who wouldn't like Lenny? It's an easy case to fall in love with. There are hundreds of dogs in the shelter who are just as wonderful,” said Pickle.

The average intake in Manatee has reached up to 15 animals a day. The Manatee County Animal Welfare waived adoption fees for the whole month of May.

You can learn more about the foster program here.

