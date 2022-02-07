Tully's Tails: Meet Jackie

TAMPA, Fla. — When John Feindt met his dog Jackie back in 2009 it was love at first sight.

He adopted her from the C.A.R.E shelter in Ruskin and learned a lot about her past.

“Then we heard the story behind her. That the person who own her literally had her chained out on the porch all the time. Did not do anything with her. The neighbors would bring her water, so we felt bad for the dog too and it is like I will give this dog a great like,” said Feindt.

What followed was more than a decade of bliss. Feindt found a dog that eased his anxiety, comforted him after bad days, and became his best friend.

John Feindt

John Feindt

“It’s like she knew she had to be with me, and she would stay right by my side,” explained John.

Sadly, Jackie died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Feindt said her memory lives on with him and he will always be an advocate of rescuing animals.

He added, “I think they just return that favor because they know that they were wanted.”

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

