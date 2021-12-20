Tully's Tails: Meet Finn

TAMPA, Fla. — Meg O’Brien is a volunteer at the voices of change animal league and calls herself the small dog whisperer.

That’s why when little Finn was dropped off, it was almost fate that he would go home with her. But Finn’s original owner called the animal league wanting to take him back. Then, Meg received a call from the owner.

“Then five weeks went by and she sent me this message that said 'I think he is better off with you. Can you get him?' I said 'absolutely I will be there tomorrow,'” said O’Brien.

Meg O'Brien

Meg will be the first to tell you Finn is pampered. Finn has his own room with a bed and even his own car.

“Between being home to a shelter to being home again. I feel like he deserves to be spoiled. It was just meant to be,” said O’Brien.

Meg O'Brien

Meg O'Brien

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.